PDP: We’re set to flag off our campaigns on Monday

The Peoples Democratic Party has announced its plans to flag off the 2023 Presidential elections campaign season in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital, on Monday, October 10, 2022.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this at a media briefing, in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said, “Our Party is fully prepared for an issue-based campaign and our Presidential Candidate, H E. Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, H.E. Ifeanyi Okowa are fully “Articulated” for the campaign.

“The PDP will take our campaign to all the States, Local Government Areas, Wards and Polling Units across the country under the Unified Campaign Structure as approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our Party.

“Our Campaign will be people-driven and focused on PDP and H.E. Atiku Abubakar’s mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the abysmal misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“From our consultations across the six geo-political zones of the country, it is clear that Nigerians across board, irrespective of religion, ethnicity and even political affiliations accept the PDP Presidential Candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar as the best Candidate with the practical experience, capacity, broad-mindedness and willpower to Unite our nation, Revamp our national economy, and guarantee security of lives and property in our country.“

He expressed confidence that Nigerians were eager to go to the polls to vote in Atiku Abubakar as President because of his track record of achievements.

Ologunagba further said, “H.E. Atiku Abubakar as Vice President to President Olusegun Obasanjo was the Chairman of the National Economic Council.

“During that period; our nation achieved unprecedented national productivity, Secured $30bn overall debt relief from the Paris and London Clubs.

“Nigeria’s economy was revamped to become one of the fastest growing economies in the world with stable exchange rate.

“Foreign reserves rose from $2bn in 1999 to $43bn in 2007, Power generation rose from average daily generation capacity of 1,800mw in 1999 to 4,000 mw in 2007.

“Our country witnessed the liberalization of the telecommunication industry and the advent of GSM and Internet facilities in Nigeria.

“Our country also witnessed a boost in private Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Nigeria

“More Nigerians opened investments in sectors hitherto controlled by foreigners including in the downstream and upstream petroleum sectors.

“Owing to the conducive economic environment, there was increase in Foreign Direct Investment and more Nigerians in the Diaspora returned to establish businesses in the country.

“Expanded and consolidated the Nigerian banking industry to make it operate and participate effectively in global banking businesses.”

Ologunagba further said, “Nigeria achieved one of the most profitable Stock Markets in the world with an average Return on Investment of over 31%.

“Our nation also achieved a consolidated Pension System both in the private and public sectors. (The APC has been seeking to siphon money from that Fund).

“Under Atiku Abubakar as coordinator of the economy, Nigeria achieved economic rebound after military rule. Today Nigeria and Nigerians need Atiku Abubakar to achieve a rebound after the misrule of the APC.“

The PDP also dismissed the All Progressives Congress campaign as prostrate, handicapped and incapacitated.

This, the party explained, was the reason why the APC has been unable to campaign.

Ologunagba further said the APC was equally in disarray because “it has no legally valid candidate for the 2023 general elections.“

According to him, “Recall that the PDP had on February 22, 2022 and March 8, 2022 cautioned that with its foisting of an illegal and unconstitutional leadership, the APC has become “legally defunct, structurally crippled and no longer a legitimate and valid vehicle to field candidates for elections under our laws”.

Ologunagba added “The PDP had cautioned all aspirants in the APC then “not waste their resources, time and energy in the APC as they will be on a journey to nowhere. Today, the chicken has finally come home to roost.

“ As you are aware, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, September 30, 2022 nullified the candidature of Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s in the July 16 2022 Osun State Governorship election on the ground that his nomination was invalid, having been conducted and submitted by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, in violation of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“For emphasis, Section 183 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) provides that a state governor “shall not, during the period when he holds office, hold any other executive office or paid employment in any capacity whatsoever”.

“This judgment reaffirms the judgment of the Court of Appeal in the case of Jegede vs INEC that a violation of any provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) particularly as it relates to Section 183 portend grave consequences.

“The import of the September 30, 2022 judgment of the Federal High Court is that every decision made by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the APC is null and void as you cannot place something on nothing and expect it to stand.

“Consequently, the Congresses as well as the National Convention which produced APC Excos including the Sen. Adamu Abdullahi-led NWC is void

“In effect the primaries and Presidential Convention conducted by the Sen. Adamu Abdullahi-led NWC, including the nomination of Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu as Presidential Candidate of the APC is invalid, null and void ab-initio.

“In any case, the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nothing to offer being the architect of the woes, calamities and life-discounting experiences faced by Nigerians in the last seven and half years.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should go home and face the issues of inconsistencies in his educational qualifications, name, ancestry, age as well as corruption allegations.”