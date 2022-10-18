PDP to Bola Tinubu: Presidency not for anyone with ‘entitlement mentality’

The Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the job of presiding over the world’s most populous black nation was not one for a selfish entitlement power seeker, but for a visionary with the requisite skills set and patriotic passion for people.

A spokesperson of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Specifically, he said, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he described as a candidate with “an entitlement mentality” cannot and should not be trusted with power because in his desperation to occupy the office of President, he has overtly exposed his selfish motives.

Ologbondiyan noted that from “Tinubu’s persistent self-centered assertions, haughty claims, annexation and brazen entitlement messaging, which he further displayed during his interaction with stakeholders in Kaduna on Monday, it is clear that the APC presidential candidate, is being driven by the lust to appropriate the nation as his personal estate and not for the national interest.”

He explained that Nigerians watched with utter dismay as Tinubu, as usual, avoided questions and discussions on critical and imperative national issues, which confirms that he is in the presidential race for reasons other than the wellbeing of Nigerians.

According to him, “The APC presidential candidate has not been forthcoming on issues of transparency, accountability and answerability in government, devolution of power, state police, federal character and other key issues that will enhance democratic tenets for the benefit of Nigerians.

“This development further confirms a selfish intention against the inclusive interest of our nation.”

“This,” the PDP PCC spokesperson added, “Perhaps explains why the APC presidential candidate has not composed a campaign organization; a foretaste of exclusionist agenda.

“Even his proposed economic policies were generalised without addressing the specific problems of galloping inflation and its attendant unbearable rising costs, unemployment, high interest rates and the abysmally low purchasing power of Nigerians.

“Nigerians must, therefore, resist such tendencies as any government built on what the APC presidential candidate ostensibly represents will amount to creating a fiefdom for a self-conceited ruler over our nation.

“Never in our national history have Nigerians seen a politician with this level of self-entitlement.”

He further said, “It is laughable that since he became the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu has sought for endorsement under every guise forgetting that 2023 election is a referendum against the mass failures of the APC in governance.

“Nigerians must note that it will be a disaster for our country, Nigeria, if we allow a presidential candidate that will ‘alphabetize’ our revenue generating agencies such as Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Plc among others to take over the reign òf governance.”