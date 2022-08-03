PDP youth leader: We must shun ethnic politics in 2023 elections

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national youth leader, Muhammad Sulaiman, has said the country must shun ethnic politics in the 2023 general elections.

Sulaiman stated this, on Wednesday, in Abuja, while speaking at a one day summit, organized by the office of the PDP Zonal Leader, in the North Central. He said Nigerians must give premium to candidates, who have the capacity to lead irrespective of the part of the country, they are afraid.

The youth leader said the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly anchored their campaign in the 2015 general elections on ethnicity, and note that same campaign will not augur well for them in the 2023 polls.

“I don’t know why some of our leaders are promoting disunity, ethnicity and religious bigotry. The APC campaign was based on ethnicity in 2015 and it will hunt them in 2023.

“I believe in capacity, I believe the leaders that are ready to deliver whether it’s from the north or from the south. If we continue like this as a country, there will come a time where each and every ethnic group will present their own presidential candidate,” he stated.

Sulaiman, who stated that it is only the PDP that can deliver on good governance in the country, charged youths in the party to return to their wards to mobilize the electorates to support the opposition party in the 2023 polls.

According to him, “I am confident that PDP will win all the states in the North Central. But we must work hard. We must move up to the grassroot. We must speak to the electorates in the language they understand. “

Earlier, Zonal PDP Youth Leader, North Central, Ismaila Aruwa, said the summit was organised to enable the youths interface with stakeholders in the zone ahead of the next general elections.

Aruwa noted that if PDP gets it right in North Central, the party would get it right in the rest of the country..