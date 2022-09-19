Absence of good governance and lack of political wills by the custodians of the public offices are the bane of the Nigeria’s economic woes.

The Presidential candidate of the opposition Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, made this declaration Monday, while being featured on the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Private Sector Economic Forum on the 2023 Presidential Election.

Obi who noted that the successor of the present administration was going to inherit plethora of economic and social challenges promised to break the jinx of poor political wills, stressing to work diligently on improving institutional growth.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, South East Nigeria, said the critical areas his administration would focus include: production/manufacturing sector; diversification of economy, especially from being an oil based to other viable sectors; expanding physical infrastructures; developing human capital; improving security, among others.

All of these, Obi affirmed were to be coordinated and implemented in such a way to bring back the people’s trust to the government.

Obi is the second Presidential candidate being featured by LCCI for the 2023 presidential poll.

Recall that the candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, featured last week Tuesday on the same Forum, still underway in Commerce House, Victoria Island, Lagos.