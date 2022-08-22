Peter Obi: 2023 elections will be about competence

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that the elections in 2023 will not be about connections, tribe, tribe or religion, but about competence, character and commitment to deliver.

Obi stated this at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association currently holding at the Eko Hotels.

Obi said, “Remember, the election we are going to have next year will not be about tribe, not religion, not connection, not entitlement, but about character, competence, capacity, and commitment to deliver.”

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, is also present at the event.

The vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima, is also present at the event to represent the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu.

The 2022 NBA AGM is themed “BOLD Transitions” and its General Conference was expected to hold between August 19 to 26, with the opening ceremony happening today.