Peter Obi: 2023 presidency is not about anybody’s turn

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi says next year’s election is not about anybody’s turn.

He said this at a retreat organised by the party in Abuja, adding that the exercise should be based on “competence”.

“We will do this retreat now; after the election, we will do another one. Next year’s elections will not be based on ethnicity,” the former Anambra State governor said on Monday.

“We have had it before; it would not be on religion. There is no place that Christians buy things cheaper; there is no place that Muslims buy things cheaper.

“It will not be by turn, it is nobody’s turn. It must not be by connection. The election next year must be based on character and trust; it must be based on competence.”

His comment, though not directed at anyone, appears to be a jibe at the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu.

The former Lagos State governor had in June narrated how he helped President Muhammadu Buhari succeed in his bid to lead Nigeria, noting that he deserves the country’s number one seat.

Tinubu had used the phrase “Èmi Lọ Kàn” – a Yoruba term meaning, “I’m the next” in a press conference in Ogun State where he affirmed his quest to lead Nigeria.