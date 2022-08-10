Peter Obi cautions Nigerian government to stop borrowing for consumption

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has cautioned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government against further borrowing for consumption.

Obi handed down the words of caution in a series of tweets on his verified twitter handle @PeterObi, on Wednesday.

He said, “As a matter of urgency, Nigeria must stop borrowing for consumption, but only borrow to invest in regenerative development projects and other productive ventures.

“It’s ironical that states that received fiscal bailouts did not repay the loans and are still borrowing beyond their revenue earnings.

“Also, it has become imperative to restrict federal borrowings to the statutory 5 per cent of the previous year’s revenue.”

Recall that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed had recently announced that Nigeria’s debt service which has hit NN1.94 trillion, has overshot the nation’s earnings by N310 billion.

This is even as the projected expenditure on fuel subsidies is expected to hit N6.72 trillion by 2023.