Peter Obi: Igbo should be president – Olu Falae

Throwing his weight behind calls for a South-East presidency, Chief Olu Falae, said though he was unaware of Afenifere’s position on Obi, he would support the South East in 2023.

Falae, a former Minister of Finance, said: “I am an Afenifere but as far as I am aware, Afenifere has not taken a position as an organization on a presidential candidate. That is the position.

“I did say sometimes ago that the Yoruba, as a people, are not morally obliged to vote for an Igbo presidential candidate because in 1999, when the rest of Nigeria conceded the presidency to Yoruba because of MKO Abiola’s issue, it was only the Igbo, who did not.

“I had to defeat Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife in the Alliance for Democracy to become the candidate for the AD/APP. Olusegun Obasanjo had to defeat Dr Alex Ekuweme in the PDP to become a candidate.

“The Igbo were the only ones that opposed both of us in our respective parties; they did not concede to us along with other Nigerians.

“However, if you are a fair-minded Yoruba person, you will realise that there are three legs to the political tripods in Nigeria, the Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo.

“The first two have been presidents and so, equity requires that the Igbo should be president. So, if you are a fair-minded Yoruba person like I am, then you will vote for the Igbo based on equity.”

When contacted, Secretary-General of YCE, Dr Kunle Olajide, said the elders will meet and make their position known on which presidential candidate to support in 2023.

The YCE scribe said: “We have not been informed or briefed. Yes, we support restructuring and we stand for restructuring but as far as we are concerned, restructuring should be fundamental to any incoming government.

“So, Afenifere is not wrong in taking that decision but we were not informed, my president was not informed. We will make our stand known soon but we are not aligned to Afenifere supporting the presidential candidate of Labour Party.”