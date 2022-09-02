Peter Obi: Nigeria requires leadership imbued with competence

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, says Nigeria at this moment in her history requires only a leadership imbued with competence.

At an interface with Nigerians in Washington D.C, Obi said good governance simply translates to eight critical governance values and an unfettered commitment to upholding them.

In his opinion Nigeria requires a leadership or government being accountable, transparent, responsive, equitable, inclusive, effective and efficient.

In addition to these, the former Anambra State governor said the leader must at all times follow the rule of law, and make his government participatory and consensus-oriented.

He said there are the 4 Cs, and leadership values required to turn Nigeria around, adding that what Nigeria needs is a “leadership imbued with competence, capacity, credibility and commitment”.

The LP flagbearer further stated that the primary responsibility of the citizens in governance is twofold: to elect their leaders and secondly, to hold such leaders accountable.

He also shared that Nigeria’s Diaspora has a continuing role and responsibility toward nation-building and national development.

“With $20 billion in remittances in 2021, Nigeria ranks 6th behind the top five recipient countries; namely; India Mexico, China, the Philippines, Egypt, and Bangladesh.

“Expert assessments indicate that with proper policy and planning, we can leapfrog to about $60b in remittances annually. That will translate to about 14% of our total GDP.

“In 2021 Nigeria’s foreign direct investment (FDI) was $4.8 billion. Therefore, I see Diaspora remittances as the new normal and becoming Nigeria’s Official Development Assistance (ODA); some kind of foreign loan-without interest,” the former governor enunciated.

Obi went on to assert that bolstering Nigeria’s power sector is imperative, adding that his administration will lay special emphasis on critical infrastructure, especially power, to ensure a clear measurable increase of 200% of the present generation, transmission and distribution, within the shortest possible time through a public-private partnership.

Additionally, he assured those present that trade and investment will remain core components of his government’s African foreign policy.