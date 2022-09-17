Peter Obi: Nigeria at last stage of collapse

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general eelctions, Peter Obi, says Nigeria is at the last stage of collapse and must be quickly rescued.

“Nigeria is now, not just in a physical mess, it is at the last stage to collapse. The people in the north don’t have a secured place, they don’t have good roads, they don’t buy bread cheaper than people in the south. So, is people in the south,” the former Anambra State governor said Friday on CNN.

The 61-year-old politician also said he will deal with the issue of corruption, reduce the cost of governance and address insecurity as it is impacting negatively on the economy.

“The issue of state police has to be decisively dealt with. You need to bring in more personnel into the security system, equip them properly, ensure that they properly motivated to deal with the issue of insecurity because it is the most important thing Nigeria needs today,” Obi noted.

He said the next election must not be based on “it is my turn” but on character, capacity, competence and commitment to do the right thing.

According to him, ethnicity is an early conspiracy to keep Nigeria underdeveloped. Obi, therefore, said he will “dismantle” the “structure of criminality” that enthrone politicians in offices.

On how he intends to solve Nigeria’s multifarious challenges, Obi said, “If you have a leader that is competent, has the capacity and commitment to start dealing with it, you are not going to solve it overnight but there will be a clear, visible, measurable attempt to deal with it and they are things that are solvable, they are things that can be dealt with decisively.”

“There is no reason why our refinery cannot work. There is no reason why we should not encourage the private sector to build refineries and operate them. And they are not rocket science, they can be done as quickly as possible.

“Today, you can decide to remove the fuel subsidy, use the resources to support a critical area of production from critical infrastructure to education, which will be done with a shortest possible time,” he stated.

I interviewed Nigerian presidential candidate @PeterObi on his plans to revitalize #Nigeria’s economy, combat violence and unify the country. @OneWorldCNN | #PeterObi pic.twitter.com/vOjfGcNWV7 — Zain Asher (@ZainAsher) September 16, 2022