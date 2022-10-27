Peter Obi: Nigeria will regain its position as pride of Africa

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, says Nigeria will regain its pride position in Africa if he is elected as president in 2023.
Obi said this in his tweet to commend his Tanzanian supporter who placed the party’s flag on mount Kilimanjaro.
Newsmen report that a Tanzanian LP supporter, identified as OGersh, climbed Africa’s tallest mountain, Kilimanjaro, for 10 and a half hours to mount the party’s flag at Uhuru Peak.
Obi commended him for his efforts and said, “thank you for taking our OBIdient message to the peak of mount Kilimanjaro.
“It must have been a tough journey going up there for a noble sacrifice.
“I assure you and every Nigerian that under my watch, Nigeria will regain its position as the pride of Africa,” Obi said.
While appreciating the sacrifices of his supporters, Obi said that he was overwhelmed and expressed confidence in their support to restore Nigeria’s glory.
“I am always overwhelmed by the show of love and support from the OBIdients in Nigeria and the Diaspora.
“Your many acts of sacrifices reassure me of your patriotism and flaming desire to take back your country for good,” Obi said.
