Peter Obi: OBIdient movement helping our mission

On Sunday, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, thanked the OBIdient movement for helping him with his “mission.”

He credited the movement’s young supporters for fueling his presidential ambitions with their unwavering dedication.

The former governor of Anambra State made this statement in response to the rally held by his supporters in Calabar, Cross River State, on Saturday.

He continued by saying that they can turn the tide of bad governance in the country thanks to the solidarity of his supporters behind the movement.

In a series of post on his Twitter page on Sunday, Obi wrote, “To the millions of young people in our country who have continued to advance the cause of our OBIdient Movement, I say Thank you.

“To our OBIdient Family in Calabar, Cross River State; your show of love and solidarity to the movement yesterday have added so much courage and greater zeal to our common mission.

“United together, we will take back our country from bad governance, and institute true and diligent leadership and sustainable development.

“It is our journey, and we will never labour in vain. Nigeria’s Democracy must survive. -PO”.