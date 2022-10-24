Peter Obi reacts to Baba Ahmed’s #EndSARS ‘massacre’ comment

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday, reacted to the comment made by his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed in regard to the Lekki toll gate shooting during the EndSARS protest in 2020.
Recall that last week, his Vice presidential candidate while speaking during an interview session on the Channels TV programme, Politics Today, stated that the word ‘massacre’ for the Lekki toll gate shooting by the military during the October 2020 #EndSARS protest is debatable.
However, Obi while speaking on the Arise Tv Morning Show programme, stated that he wasn’t aware that Baba-Datti made such a statement but there are certain things they would go back to certain things and apologise to people because things were done wrongly.
The former Anambra governor said, “I did not even listen to that; maybe I will go back and listen to everything. I must tell you, I did not listen to it; I am just hearing it for the first time. For me, there are things we need to probably open up tomorrow and look into.
“I have always said, in my reconciliation, we must go back to certain things and be able to apologise to people because things were done wrongly. There are so many things that we need to apologise for in this country.”
