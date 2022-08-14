Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has urged Nigerians to move away from tribalism and region-based politics in the upcoming elections.

The former governor of Anambra State recently tweeted from his verified account that he believes the current security and economic crisis affects all citizens of the country regardless of religion or tribe.

He urged Nigerians, particularly eligible voters to rally round candidates who have verifiable track records for the betterment of the nation.

He wrote, “The high cost of living, high level of insecurity and every other challenge is affecting all Nigerians equally, irrespective of tribe and religion.

“We must then unite as one and rally behind capable leaders with verifiable track records of success for the sake of our collective interest”.