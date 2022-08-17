Peter Obi: Why I visited Femi Kuti in Lagos

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has disclosed why he decided to visit the Afrobeat singer Femi Anikulapo-Kuti at his residence in Lagos.

Recall that the Afrobeat singer had stated that he doesn’t like the name ‘Obidient’ which is used to describe supporters of the former Anambra State governor, saying “I’m too angry at my age to be obedient.”

However, Obi while speaking to Femi in the video clip during the visit stated that he saw what Femi tweeted and decided that this is not the type of future and the society he wants to build as the next president.

“I saw what my own brother, Femi, tweeted and I said no! that is not what the future and the society we want to build.

“We will lead a campaign based on issues that affect Nigerians and that is what I encourage everybody to do,” he said.

Nigerian entertainer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy was also present at the meeting.