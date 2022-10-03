Peter Obi’s supporters hold rally in Cross River

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Cross River residents embarked on a two-million-man march across major streets in the state to pledge support for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

Describing Obi as the solution to move Nigeria to its promise land, the member representing Akamkpa Biase Federal Constituency at the National Assembly and the Labour Party’s flag bearer for the Cross River South Senatorial District, Danial Asuquo, explained that Obi is capable of turning the country around by tackling insecurity, strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, amongst others.

The participants at the rally said ‘Enough is Enough’ to the era of vote buying even as they called on Obi’s supporters nationwide to vote enmasse come 2023.

Monday’s rally in Cross River followed Saturday’s rallies in major cities in Nigeria where thousands of Obi-Datti supporters staged peaceful rallies.