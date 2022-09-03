Phrank Shaibu: Atiku Abubakar will be president in 2023

Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant, Public Communications to Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, has reacted to the war of words between Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor and the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

On Thursday, Wike threatened to assist the PDP lose the 2023 presidential election. He spoke at the commissioning of a road in Omerelu community of Ikwerre Council.

The governor was responding to Wednesday’s comments by Ayu that those asking him to step down were children.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Ayu had said: “I have not violated any rule; in fact, I am working to bring reforms to the party. I am truly not bothered by the unnecessary controversy being generated. When we started PDP, these children were not around. They are children who do not know why we formed the party. We will not allow any individual to destabilise our party.”

However, in his response, Wike described Ayu as a ‘greedy’ man who was only after his interest. He said it was obvious that Ayu wanted the PDP to lose in 2023 and he was willing to assist him achieve that.

Reacting to this in an interview on ARISE TV, Shaibu said: “If money were placed on trees, some people would even marry monkeys. The current issues bedeviling our nation is beyond the petty issues of money. The truth is that, there is a language that befits the office of a governor and office of a president. Most importantly, PDP is our party and Governor Wike is one of our own but whether the cock crows or not, the sun will rise. Atiku will be president in 2023

“It is simply a matter of interest. PDP is not a pressure group, it is a political party. But you know, a bitter heart is not capable of charity. You don’t expect anyone whose interest is affected one way or the other to be charitable with words. Though I expect some level of decorum. But I won’t question their choice of word”.

“But, notwithstanding the issue is, are we ready? Is Atiku Abubakar ready to lead the charge? Is he out there with the right message? The answer is yes. He’s there with the right message. He remains the only candidate who is not just prepared but very prepared. Atiku’s government, if elected, will halt the rate of debt accumulation and instead focus on private-public partnerships in financing development, form a government of national unity that will douse the temperature, unite Nigerians and pave the way for improved security. Improved security allows for investments and, therefore, an improved economy. Also targeted tax rebates to attract foreign and local investments, amongst other proactive measures to attract investments to grow the economy.”