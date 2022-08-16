Politics

Plateau 2023: Labour Party dismisses insinuation of rift, alleged removal of state chairman

August 16, 2022
Abdulfatai Mohammed
Against the back of chiding the Labour Party (LP) and its supporters of only operating online without real-time structure, the party has come out to say its structure is massive beyond the conventional political party structure that people know.

Plateau State chapter of Labour Party (LP) has dismissed the insinuation of a rift within the party and the publication making the round that it’s chairman Mrs Grace Zamfara has been removed.

The Vice Chairman of the party Comrade Mike Abdul in an interview with newsmen in Jos on Tuesday, said all the democratically elected State Officials of the party in the state are presently functioning in their respective constitutional capacities.

According to him, no official of the Party has been removed from his/her position.

He further pointed out that they have uncovered sinister moves by some members of APC ruling party in the state to sow seed of discord among the rank and file of the Party members in Plateau State adding that the growing of the Labour Party in Plateau State was becoming a threat to their political survival.

Read Also:  Osun 2022: INEC official results consistent – Yiaga Africa

“We wish to categorically state that we are fully aware of the scheming and sinister moves by some opposition Parties in the State, planning to sow the seeds of discord among the rank and file of the Party members in Plateau State. The growth and general acceptance of the Party by the people on the Plateau has posed treats to this opposition Parties”.

Comrade Audu declared that the party is in total support of the candidature of Dr. Patrick Dakum, as the democratically chosen Governorship flag bearer in Plateau State adding that it’s former gubernatorial flag bearer, Yohanna Margif has been properly substituted in line with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

Read Also:  Ohanaeze calls for Yemi Osinbajo’s impeachment

He further averred that the party has also passed a vote of confidence on Comrade Grace Zamfara as its State Chairman and called call on all the teeming supporters and members of Labour Party to continue to render unflinching support to the Party until they deliver Dr. Patrick Dakum to Plateau State Government House Little Rayfield Jos.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories