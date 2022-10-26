Priests: Catholic Church will mobilise ‘effectively’ for 2023 polls

The Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests’ Association has said that it would mobilise “effectively” the church’s faithful to go out and vote in the 2023 elections.

The President of the Calabar Archdiocesan chapter of the association, Emmanuel Duke, said this at its 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Calabar on Wednesday.

This year’s AGM has as its theme, The Imperative of Effective Evangelism through Inclusiveness.

Mr Duke, whose archdiocese is hosting 170 priests from 56 dioceses, said the theme was apt because it was about the church and society.

He said the church, especially the Catholic Church, would want to “change the political narrative in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria” by encouraging its faithful to exercise their franchise.

According to him, “Next year’s elections are like no others. We did a lot of grassroots’ mobilisation during the voters’ registration and we will do the same for the polls.

“We specially wrote the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration units and had every person of voting age registered. We have also mobilised them to collect their Permanent Voter Cards’ (PVCs).

“It is the same measure we will adopt during the elections; properly mobilise everybody to exercise their franchise.

“We have told them to vote according to their conscience on election days and that they should not sell their conscience because of money.

“They should vote candidates they believe are sincere, committed and dedicated.”

The association bemoaned the insecurity in the country but said they would remain undeterred.

Charles Etim, a reverend father, who is the chairman of the Central Organising Committee for the meeting, said insecurity would not make Catholic priests shy away from the responsibility God has assigned to them.

He stressed that even with the level of insecurity in the country, a priest should not be seen to be carrying a gun.

“Our Lord did not carry arms or security guards, we believe that the Lord is there to protect us,” he said.

In his address, the National President of the association, Johnbosco Ezehi, a reverend, encouraged clerics in the country to remain undaunted despite the present challenges.

He encouraged Nigerians to pray so that God will lead them into electing good and responsive leaders in 2023.