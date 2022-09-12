Politics

Prophet Oladele declares 100 percent support for Bola Tinubu

September 12, 2022
Kokoette Inyangidim
Senior prophet of CCC Genesis Global parish, Israel Oladele Ogundipe, has boldly declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The cleric, while addressing his congregants during a sermon, explained ‘Jababan’ has his unflinching support because he (Oladele) isn’t a bastard.

Oladele said whether anyone likes it or not, he would never ignore his tribe man to vote for someone else.

The cleric said: “I support Tinubu, you like it or not, I don’t care. You know me, I am not afraid. You know why? Because if I see another Yoruba person I will support. That is the only Yoruba person I am seeing.

“Hear me, journalist, if you want to write, write. If you want to attack me, attack me. I am not a bastard.

“I cannot be a Yoruba boy and go and vote for Igbo. I don’t care, I am not afraid. I have not eaten from Tinubu’s money. I am not asking him for money. And I will never ask him for money. I don’t need his help. God is my helper.

“But I am a prophet. If you are one of the youths they are bribing or some people they are gathering together…..”

