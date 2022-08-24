Prophet: Seyi Makinde will lose re-election in 2023

An Ibadan-based cleric Prophet Moses Olagunju has declared Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde would not be re-elected in 2023.

Olagunju claimed he prophesied victory for Makinde in 2009, which later come to pass 10 years after.

He said chairman of the Governor’s advisory council, Senator Hosea Agboola and former Commissioner for Budget, Niyi Farinto are aware of the 2009 prophesy.

Speaking while featuring on Parrot Xtra/Ayekooto anchored by Olayinka Agboola on Splash 105.5FM, Ibadan, Olagunju, the General Overseer of Divine Seed of God Chapel Ministries, Ibadan said his prophecy is not because the Governor denied him attention but based on what God told him.

He said: “I fasted for Governor Seyi Makinde for 45 days and nights for him to emerge as the Governor of Oyo State. Some important personalities in his government are quite aware of this even though they did not even bother to appreciate. I can mention Senator Hosea Agboola, Niyi Farinto and others.

“I predicted that Engr. Seyi Makinde will eventually emerge as the Governor of Oyo State as far back as 2009. I have all the prophesies written in a document even when he went to Social Democratic Party (SDP) I was one of the people that encouraged him to go, likewise when he joined People Democratic Party (PDP) before he eventually emerged as the Governor.

“God told me things, problems that will unfold in his administration but they refused to take my message with seriousness. He will not return for a second term.”

“As Christians, the bible does not support swearing. God said our ‘yes’ should always be our ‘yes’ and our ‘no’ should equally be our ‘no’. God knew that man is liable to error that is why He did not support swearing of an oath with the Bible.

“Most people are just going about with the Bible, it does not have any meaning to them but whosoever wants to make Heaven should always know that his or her ‘yes’ must be ‘yes’ and ‘no’ should be ‘no’.

“When God revealed a vision to an individual, it is not to frighten but to warn the persons involved to be watchful and be prayerful but so many people believe that the moment a prophet releases a prophecy he is only seeking after popularity and wealth. I do not release prophecy to frighten people or to gather wealth.”