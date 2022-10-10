PRP: Kola Abiola still in presidential race

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has debunked rumour its presidential candidate Kola Abiola had withdrawn from the 2023 race, describing it as an unfounded falsehood.

According to a statement by Muhammed Ishaq, on behalf of the Publicity Directorate, PRP affirmed Abiola and his running mate, Haro Zego, are still very much in the race.

It advised party members and the public to ignore the rumours, assuring its candidate is poised to provide the critically needed leadership at Nigeria’s moment of need.

“The attention of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has been drawn to a report in circulation that our presidential candidate, Mr Kola Abiola is set to withdraw from the 2023 race.

“The report is entirely an unfounded falsehood. We call on Nigerians to disregard the report.

“We would also like to assure our members, supporters and the general public that the PRP presidential candidate, Mr Kola Abiola and his running mate, Haro Zego, are fully in the 2023 presidential race to win.

“Our candidate is prepared to provide the leadership which Nigeria needs at this critical time,” the statement reads.