Ex-PTD chief: Bola Tinubu’s Presidency will ensure sanity in oil sector

Immediate past National Chairman of Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, Otunba Salimon Akanni Oladiti has said players in the downstream sector of oil and gas industry are hopeful that if elected, the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would instill sanity in the sector.

Oladiti who visited the APC presidential campaign Secretariat in Abuja in his personal capacity as Chairman SA Oladiti and Sons Nigeria Limited was accompanied by members of the Union from the Lagos zone.

His entourage was received by the federal lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Honourable James Faleke, who incidentally is the Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Oladiti noted that Tinubu having worked in the oil industry before he joined active politics is no stranger to the operations of both the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil industry as he would ensure that the industry works seamlessly to the benefit of all.

“When we see progressives in government, we like to align ourselves with them. We look forward to when our leaders across the zones will sit down with Asiwaju and felicitate with him.

“We will like you to organise how we can sit down with all our Executive members across the country, across the four zones because we have four zones. As big as the Northern part of this country is, we have only one zone –we call it Kaduna zone. The whole south west, we call it Lagos zone. Warri,Ondo and Benin, we call it Warri zone while South South and Port Harcourt,we call it Port Harcourt zone”.

Faleke in his remarks described the visit of the oil chief as a morale booster to the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

The federal lawmaker added that all those who sought the APC presidential ticket with Tinubu are ligned with him and working for his victory.

He however tasked Oladiti to ensure that members of his Union pick their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the general elections.

“Let me on behalf of our principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima welcome you to our campaign office.

“You have worked very well with Asiwaju Tinubu when he was Governor of Lagos State. Your coming here was just to put more emphasis on your relationship. I will deliver your message. We will expect to meet a larger team where he himself can talk to you, frankly.

“The election that is coming is that of one man, one vote and it will be an election that we believe will project this country further with Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory. You know that he is a goal getter, he is a man who is determined to of course, continue to be committed to the progressiveness of this country and the unity of Nigeria is key. So, we appeal that in your various parts, you at least ensure that all your members have Permanent Voter Cards, all your drivers have PVCs, because without PVCs, there is nothing we can do.

“Apart from the fact that all of you are from the South west, the fact remains that the leadership of APC agreed that the Presidency should go to the South. We recall that President Muhammadu Buhari is in government today because of the relationship between the South west and the North. So, having given us the opportunity to present a candidate and for us, I keep on saying that the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the primary was not because he knew anybody . If you look at all the issues that happened during primaries— some two, three years before primaries, you will know that only God can perform wonders. Even those with heavy financial war chest, those with high connections, were defeated. But all of them who contested with him, they have all come together. So, your coming is another morale booster because we know that you have a lot of support base. We appreciate you and we pray that God in His Mercies will guide and protect us throughout and we will all be alive to celebrate his victory .”