Ramatu Aliyu: Kogi APC solidly behind Bola Tinubu

The Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, has said that every Kogi State Member of the All Progressive Congress is solidly behind the ambition of its presidential standard bearer, Bola Tinubu, in the forthcoming general election.

The minister, who spoke to newsmen on Tuesday in Lokoja shortly after inspecting the construction process at the Tinubu Campaign office, said that every member of the party she met in the state had assured her that they would work conscientiously to deliver the former Lagos State governor as the next man to succeed President Mohammadu Buhari.

Hajia Aliyu, the founder and Director General of Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shetima Mandate, described Asiwaju Tinubu as what Nigeria needs to move forward.

She said, “I have been holding series of consultation talks with our Party members across the length and breadth of Nigeria and Kogi State in the last month, and the result is overwhelming support for the candidature of Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“In order to elicit further assurances, I asked why they think Tinubu is their preferred choice, they were all unanimous in citing his Sterling performance as the governor of Lagos State, noting that the evidence of his achievements are quite visible and they believe that he will repeat such performance as the president.”

She said that the country needs someone who will build on Buhari’s infrastructure and food security achievements, and Tinubu is the only person who can do that for now.

The Minister of State also expressed satisfaction in the level of work going on at the Tinubu Campaign office she had donated to serve as the Kogi State Presidential campaign office.