Remi Sonaiya: Overzealous ‘Obidients’ may turn off supporters with attacks

The 2015 presidential candidate of KOWA Party, Prof Remi Sonaiya, has advised supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate known as ‘Obidients’, to be courteous and respectful.

Obidients, as the LP’s candidate supporters are affectionately called, have grown in leaps and bounds in the last few months.

However, they have come under intense criticism for lack of tolerance towards dissenting opinions on social media and other platforms.

Sonaiya, on her verified Twitter handle, expressed fears over the violent and barrage of attacks from Obi’s supporters, especially towards potential supporters.

She said: “Seriously hoping that overzealous #Obidients won’t turn off many potential supporters with their attacks and violent behaviour.

“We have a great opportunity to put a different stamp on the upcoming campaign season by being courteous & respectful.”