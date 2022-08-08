Reno Omokri: Muhammadu Buhari’s family against Bola Tinubu

Nigerian lawyer, Reno Omokri, has stated that some members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s family are against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Omokri disclosed this in a tweet while reacting to the defection of the lawmaker representing Daura/Sandamu/Maiadua Federal Constituency in Katsina State, Fatuhu Muhammed, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “This is Fatuhu Muhammed. He is Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew. His father was Buhari’s older brother, from the same father and mother.

“He represents Katsina at the House of Representatives. He just joined the PDP. He is now Atikulate.

“Even Buhari’s family is abandoning the BAT. Whoever says Atiku won’t win in 2023 is lying to you!”