Reno Omokri: Peter Obi comparing himself to Rishi Sunak dishonest

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has faulted the Labour Party (LP) flag bearer, Peter Obi, over the comparison with Rishi Sunak.
The Conservative Party on Monday elected Rishi Sunak, a former Finance Minister as its new leader following the resignation of Liz Truss just 44 days after taking office.
The former minister was named leader of the ruling Conservative Party on Monday after Boris Johnson dropped his bid for a comeback.
According to Reno in a tweet, Obi’s attempt, comparing himself to the newly elected UK Prime Minister in terms of competence is sheer dishonesty.
Tableshaker insisted the former Anambra State governor with his Second Class lower degree in Philosophy lacked the pedigree of Sunak who graduated with a First Class from one of the Ivy league institutions.
He tweeted: “Peter Obi going on AriseTV and comparing himself to Rishi Sunak, and saying he, Obi, is also competent, is dishonest. Rishi Sunak graduated with a First Class in PPE from Lincoln College, Oxford, Obi graduated with a Second Class lower in Philosophy. Big difference! #TableShaker.”
