Reno Omokri: Peter Obi disrupted politics but won’t win

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has lauded the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP) ans his massive supporters, the ‘Obidients’ for successful rallies on Independence Day throughout the nation.

He particularly commended the ‘Obidients’ for rallies around Festac and Amuwo axis of Lagos State.

He described the rallies as ‘amazing’ and indeed ‘great achievements’.

He argued anyone who tries to downplay the capacity of Obi’s supporters is certainly an ignoramus politically.

Though he doffed his hat for the former Anambra State governor and his supporters,Omokri however, insisted Obi will yet lose out in the 2023 election despite having disrupted politics in Nigeria.

The former presidential media aide write: “The Obidient rallies at Festac and Amuwo were AMAZING.

“They are great achievements. Anyone who tries to belittle them is not politically astute.

“While Obi will not win in 2023, he has successfully disrupted politics in Nigeria.

“Well done Obi! Well done Obidients! #TableShaker.”