Politics

Reno Omokri: Why Peter Obi’s supporters should vote for Atiku Abubakar

August 8, 2022
Kokoette Inyangidim
A former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has said that betting shops exist only in poor neighbourhoods.

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has argued it would be more profitable for the supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to vote for his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

According to Omokri, besides the chances of Obi becoming President being very slim, he would also not last on the seat of power.

Tableshaker argued that would be the case of the former Anambra Governor because the National Assembly would ensure his impeachment with days of clinching the presidential seat.

“One reason Obidients should vote for Atiku is because even if they vote for Peter Obi and he becomes President, which is very unlikely to happen, he won’t last on that seat without having Senators in the Senate. He could be impeached within days of being sworn in! #TableShaker,” Omokri tweeted.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  Oba Akanbi: Dividends of democracy will stop vote-buying

Related Stories