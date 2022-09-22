Reno Omokri: My receptionist has a better degree than Peter Obi

Ex-aide of former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has made a mockery of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s degree.

The emergence of the degree certificate of LP’s principal has continued to elicit reactions.

Following a series of criticisms about Obi’s education at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, his spokesperson, Valentine Obienyem, published his Bachelor’s Degree certificate (Second Lower) in Philosophy obtained from the institution in 1984.

Reacting, Omokri compared his receptionist’s degree to that of Obi, claiming the former’s was better than the latter’s.

Tableshaker blasted the ‘Obidients’ noting after all the buzz about their ‘saviour’ on social media, he can only boast of Second Class degree in Philosophy.

He tweeted: “Even my receptionist while I was in government has a better degree than Obi. After all this noise on social media, it is only a Second Class degree in Philosophy that your messiah has? Zenith Bank will not even employ such an educationally challenged character!”