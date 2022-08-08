Ex-Reps deputy speaker: APC, Bola Tinubu will win in 2023

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Babangida Nguroje, has predicted All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will win in 2023.

He charged members of the ex-legislators forum, particularly State Coordinators, to expand their respective membership to accommodate all former members of State Houses of Assemblies who are members of the APC.

Nguroje, who is the National Coordinator, Forum of ex-legislators on the platform of APC, said the move is to ensure the victory of the party at all levels.

The Taraba- born politician gave the charge at the National Executive Committee of the forum, stressing the APC stands a high chance of retaining power at the centre, giving the dexterity of Tinubu, his performance as Lagos Governor and the innovations he established that have placed the state on a cruise altitude so far.

Nguroje, while addressing members of the NEC of the forum, stressed that all politics must be viewed from the context of its local nature, hence the need to further expand the membership of the forum to the third tier of Government as times goes on.

He charged members to see themselves as ambassadors of the party and conduct themselves in a manner worthy of promoting the party and marketing it’s aims and objectives across the length and breath of Nigeria.

He urged members to remain focused on delivering all the candidates of the party, adding that his leadership will strive to elevate the forum and position it for greater roles within the manifesto and agenda of the party.

He charged them to remain steadfast, fair and ensure justice and equity in there dealings with one another as a mark of examplary Leadership.

He assured that the APC will win the next elections and solicited that all hands must be on the deck to achieve the victory.