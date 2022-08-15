Politics

Rivers 2023: Labour Party presents governorship running mate

August 15, 2022
Against the back of chiding the Labour Party (LP) and its supporters of only operating online without real-time structure, the party has come out to say its structure is massive beyond the conventional political party structure that people know.

The Labour Party in Rivers State, on Sunday, unveiled Kaninee Barikpoa as the running mate to its governorship candidate, Beatrice Itubo.

Barikpoa is from Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, which has one of the largest voting blocs in the State.

The Vice Chairman (South South) of the Labour party, Felix Reuben, who unveiled the running mate, said the choice of Barikpoa was to balance the “political equation” in the State.

According to him, “the woman (candidate) is from Rivers West so we decided to choose a running mate from the Rivers South East.

“He is a young and vibrant man, he is not dependent on politics, he is a man that has been made by himself and those are the people we are looking for”.

Speaking earlier during the event, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Itubo said she has been pressured severally to withdraw from the race but she rejected the call.

“Some people are saying how can a woman lead the State and I asked them since the creation of Rivers State in 1967, when I was less than three years old, where have the men led us to?” She queried.

In a remark, the deputy governorship candidate promised to bring value to the ticket.

