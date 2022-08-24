Politics

Rivers 2023: Nyesom Wike’s ally dumps PDP, moves to APC

August 24, 2022
Adegboyega Olowoporuko
A suppoter tries to display All Progressives Congress (APC) party flag on a pole, during incumbent President Mohammadu Buhari's presidential campaign rally at the Sanni Abacha Stadium in Kano, on January 31, 2019. - Buhari has flag off campaign in Kano, the commercial nerve centre of northern Nigeria to seek re-election at the forthcoming February polls. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

As the crisis rages on, the Director General of Wike Solidarity Movement, Prince Sudor Nwiyor, yesterday, dumped the PDP for APC.

Nwiyor, who announced his resignation from the PDP in Port Harcourt, cited high-handedness in the party as one of the reasons he left the ruling PDP.

He further stated that he defected because those who worked for the PDP were abandoned, while monies are given to new members from the APC to entice them into the party.

Nwiyor said: “My decision stems from the faulty regime in the PDP where those who have worked for the party are dumped and abandoned, while monies are given to newcomers to entice them to the party.

“The entire leaders in the 23 local government areas of the state have had no appointment, they have been asking what is in for them, I have not been able to proffer any answer.

“This informed my decision or move to the APC. I will collapse all the WSM structures to the APC.”

