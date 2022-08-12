Rivers APC spokesman dumps party, decamps to PDP

The Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Senibo Chris Finebone, has decamped to the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Friday morning, pictures of Governor Nyesom Wike, posing with the former Chairman of APC in Rivers, Davies Ikanya, the governorship candidate of PDP, Sim Fubara, alongside Finebone.

The development has sent unexpected palpable frenzy in the APC

Finebone, who confirmed his exit from the APC to the PDP on telephone said it is what it is and that life is full of surprises.

He maintained that he never had any issues with any member of his former party but insisted that what some people did not know is that the governorship candidate of PDP is his brother.

Finebone promised to disclose more of his reasons for moving to the ruling party in the state in later days