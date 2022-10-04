Rivers APC tackles Southwest governors over romance with Nyesom Wike

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has cautioned South-West governors of the party to stop disrespecting them by hobnobbing with Governor Nyesom Wike.

Stakeholders of the party in the state gave the warning at a consultative meeting in the South-South zone in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The party also urged its national leadership to prevail on the governors to desist from coming to the state, if not for the sake of solidarity.

Chairman of the party in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Sydney Nyeche, said: “Visiting Wike is an embarrassment to our effort in trying to reclaim the state.

“We find it disrespectful that while we are toiling for the party in the state, some group of governors from the West come to the state, go to Rumueprikom(Wike’s residence) and be negotiating with Nyesom Wike.

“The attention of the national chairman is drawn to this because we will not tolerate this anymore; we have had enough. We urge the National Working Committee of the party to warn these governors from the South West to desist from coming to the state to negotiate with the governor. This level of embarrassment we have suffered should stop.

“I cannot be threatened everyday because of my political leanings and somebody will come from the West to rubbish our efforts. If they cannot come to the state to show solidarity, they should stop coming to the state.”

Also, the state chairman of the party, Emeka Beke, berated the non-remittance of 25 percent of the funds generated from the sales of forms from candidates of the state during the party primaries to strengthen the party.

Beke demanded support from the party’s national leadership, stressing that the state chapter would reciprocate in the same manner it is being treated.

“Please, we urge the National Chairman that Rivers State bought forms worth over N1 billion and we are requesting that they should remit to the state 25 percent generated through the sale of the forms.”

Convener of the meeting, the Vice Chairman, South-South zone of APC, Victor Giadom, said the essence of the meeting was to understand clearly the challenges of the party in the state and areas to improve on.

Meanwhile, some youths in Niger State have warned former Minister for Information and member of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Board of Trustee (BoT), Prof. Jerry Gana to distance himself from River State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his group or face their wrath.

The youths under the auspices of “Concern Citizen of Niger state” in collaboration with Arewa Youths Council, Niger State chapter, in a letter signed by its coordinator, Alfa Nma, to Gana’s son, threatening to scuttle his ambition for the Lavun/Mokwa/Edati Federal Constituency seat if the older Gana continued his alliance with Wike.

“We wish to notify you about the activities of your father, Prof. Jerry Gana, over his unpalatable move towards our great party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, which is capable of affecting our chances in the 2023 general elections.

“We have observed with dismay how Wike and his group have continued their rebellion against the party and its presidential candidate despite several appeals and peace efforts from well-meaning party stakeholders. The activities of the professor has become worrisome to many of our supporters within the state and we implore you to call your father to order before it’s too late. The failure to do that within 24 hours means we would have no other option than to mobilise all our support groups in Niger State to work against your election,” the group said.

All attempts to get the reaction of the candidate, Joshua Gana, over the threat letter, failed as he promised to get back to our correspondent after several calls and text message but never did.