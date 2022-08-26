Rivers PDP crisis: Why we removed George Sekibo as caucus leader

Leader of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area caucus of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, has been relieved of his position as the head of the party due to what some members described as “self-centeredness”.

Sekibo, who has led the PDP caucus in Ogu/Bolo since 2015, was said to have been sacked because of his inability to carry other members along.

“He has not achieved anything tangible as the leader of the party. Members of the PDP need to meet to discuss the fate of the party in Ogu/Bolo and we need a leader that will carry everybody along”, a source said.

Responding to a telephone interview on Thursday, the Deputy Leader of the caucus and member representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Evans Bapakaye Bipi, said Sekibo was running PDP in Ogu/Bolo as a personal fiefdom without caring about the interest of others members.