Rotimi Akeredolu: Why I ordered arrest of self acclaimed monarch

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state, has described Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi, as an impostor, parading himself as the monarch of Irele, in Irele council area of the State.

Recall that Oloworiyibi, was crowned the Olofun of Irele Kingdom, last month, but other princes and stakeholders petitioned the state government, citing irregularities.

In response to the outcry in the community, the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, ordered the state police commissioner to arrest Oloworiyibi.

Akeredolu declared that “no person has been approved or appointed as the Olofun of Irele kingdom.

He said that this necessitated the call for the arrest and prosecution of Oloworiyibi for parading himself as the monarch of the town.

A letter by the governor, signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, to the state commissioner of Police and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, described the activities of Oloworiyibi as overreaching and illegal.

It added that “it is capable of causing disaffection amongst the peace-loving people of the ancient town which consequences can be better imagined.

The letter reads:”Government has noted with deep concern, the activities of one Mr. Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi, who has been parading himself as the Olofun of Irele kingdom, in Irele council area of Ondo State.

“This impostor has not only impersonated the Olofun of Irele kingdom, he has also arrogated to himself the powers to confer chieftaincy titles on unsuspecting beneficiaries and his lackeys/cohorts.

“The position of the State Government is that no person has been approved or appointed as the Olofun of Irele kingdom.

“ The activities of Mr. Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi are not only overreaching but illegal and capable of causing disaffection amongst the peace-loving people of the ancient town which consequences can be better imagined.

“ It is in the light of the foregoing, amongst others, that the Ondo State Government is ordering the arrest and prosecution of Mr. Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi.”

“It is a known fact that the Ondo State Government, since the inception of our administration has maintained dignified neutrality in the selection of traditional rulers for towns and villages in the State and this is unarguably responsible for the peace the State is enjoying on chieftaincy matters.

“Consequently, the State Government will not fold it hands and watch any individual or group of Individuals disturb the peace of the State through needless and avoidable chieftaincy tussles.

Efforts to reach Oloworiyibi, for comment proved abortive as his telephone lines were switched off.