Samuel Ortom: Atiku Abubakar backing Miyeti Allah against Benue people

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has publicly withdrawn his support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar.

The Governor spoke on Tuesday at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Ortom said Abubakar has dishonoured him as Governor and working against the interest of the people of Benue State.

Speaking against the backdrop of the comments by the former Vice President on the recent killings by suspected herdsmen in Benue State, Ortom said Abubakar was working with Miyetti Allah, a herdsmen group with a militant arm.

He said: “It was not correct for a presidential candidate who is seeking to rule the people to say that kind of thing.

“It was very wrong.

“And it would appear that he doesn’t even reverence me and consider me to be a Governor of my state.”

Ortom also said Abubakar sidelined him in selecting his presidential campaign team.

He said: “I am not in his campaign team.

“The people they appointed there, no consent from me.

“So I’ll remain on my own.

“But I’m waiting.

“When the election comes, we shall vote the election according to the election.”