Samuel Ortom: Atiku Abubakar backing Miyeti Allah against Benue people

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has publicly withdrawn his support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar.
The Governor spoke on Tuesday at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Makurdi, the Benue State capital.
Ortom said Abubakar has dishonoured him as Governor and working against the interest of the people of Benue State.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Festus Keyamo: Dele Momodu a turncoat running cheap strategy for paymasters
- PDP: Labour Party a use-and-dump party
- 2023: PDP Presidential Campaign releases time-table for remaining events
- Nyesom Wike: I feel proud with Muhammadu Buhari award
- 2023: Peter Obi urges Nigerians to reject Presidency by proxy
- Godwin Obaseki: Nigeria will break up if APC wins 2023 elections
- Nyesom Wike: Atiku Abubakar does not deserve Rivers PDP votes
- Nentawe Yilwatda: What Bola Tinubu did in Lagos is like what is obtainable in US
- Osun election: Suspected vote traders granted bail
- Peter Obi: How I plan to fix flooding if elected president
Speaking against the backdrop of the comments by the former Vice President on the recent killings by suspected herdsmen in Benue State, Ortom said Abubakar was working with Miyetti Allah, a herdsmen group with a militant arm.
He said: “It was not correct for a presidential candidate who is seeking to rule the people to say that kind of thing.
“It was very wrong.
“And it would appear that he doesn’t even reverence me and consider me to be a Governor of my state.”
Ortom also said Abubakar sidelined him in selecting his presidential campaign team.
He said: “I am not in his campaign team.
“The people they appointed there, no consent from me.
“So I’ll remain on my own.
“But I’m waiting.
“When the election comes, we shall vote the election according to the election.”
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Lagos APC: We’re not responsible for attack on Jandor
- APC: Atiku Abubakar’s campaign document filled with Muhammadu Buhari’s ongoing projects
- Yul Edochie: Leave judgement to God
- Nyesom Wike: Why PDP campaign posters in Rivers don’t have Atiku Abubakar, Iyorchia Ayu’s photos
- 2023: Why Obidients are angry – Peter Obi
- Funke Akindele: God called us to change Lagos story
- 2023: Lagos PDP guber candidate’s convoy attacked
- Akwa Ibom 2023: YPP guber candidate pledges N50 billion economic trust fund, 500,000 jobs in two years
- Peter Obi reacts to Baba Ahmed’s #EndSARS ‘massacre’ comment
- Muhammadu Buhari’s aide knocks Peter Obi for donating 24 loaves of bread to thousands of flood victims