Samuel Ortom: I want Iyorchia Ayu as PDP national chairman

Benue Governor Samuel Ortom has seemingly pitched his tent with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the controversy on Iyorchia Ayu’s stay as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom, a member of the Governor Nyesom Wike camp, has declared that he wants Ayu to remain as the party chairman.

The governor has been siding with his Rivers counterpart since the party’s presidential primary in May, a development that has attracted criticisms from some quarters.

The Jemgbagh Development Association, Abuja, recently accused him of working for the downfall of his fellow Benue man, Ayu.

In a statement by Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom stressed that he had confidence in Ayu’s ability to lead the PDP to victory in 2023.

Ikyru recalled that the former Senate President was elected “as the national chairman of our great party even against all odds”.

“The governor could not, therefore, turn around to work against him to be removed from office,” the statement reads.

“Governor Ortom vouched for the integrity and capacity of Dr Iyorchia Ayu to lead and rebuild the PDP to victory and rescue Nigeria from the misrule of the APC maladministration.

“That is why Ayu was returned unopposed by the northern caucus of the party and got elected as the national chairman of the PDP at the party’s convention.”

The CPS added that the association is masquerading as the voice of Jemgbagh to embark on campaign of calumny against Ortom, “who has worked selflessly for the people of Benue State.”