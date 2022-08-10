Segun Mimiko: Nyesom Wike singlehandedly protected PDP from emasculation

Former Ondo Governor Olusegun Mimiko has lauded the doggedness of Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, saying he once singlehandedly protected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from emasculation.

Mimiko said when some forces rose to kill the main opposition party and force one party system down the throats of Nigerians, only Wike formed a bulwark to resist them and defend the PDP.

He also observed that Wike through lawsuits promoted the national consciousness against the defective federal system in the country.

Mimiko spoke while commissioning the construction work for the dualisation of Azikiwe-Iloabuchi Road in Mile 2 Diobu , Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said Wike combined such national advocacy with effective political leadership, observing that the governor had changed the physical landscape of Rivers.

He said: “Beyond the self-evident physical transformation, you (Wike) have stood as a bulwark against those sworn to emasculating the main opposition party, all in their bid to force a one party State down the throats of Nigerians.

“You were at one point virtually a one-man countervailing force, defending and protecting our dear PDP. You have also, through bold legal challenges, deepened the national consciousness on the defects in the running of our defective federal system.”

Mimiko said he was sure that Wike would remain committed to the struggle to entrench a true federal system that would engender real development across all ethnic nationalities, across all religious persuasions in the country.

He said there was an urgent need by all well-meaning Nigerians for national unity, describing it as the required impetus to effectively confront the intractable security and economic challenges.

He: “Your Excellency, our Party, the PDP, a Party for which you have laboured so much, seems saddled with the historical duty of forging this unity, a unity premised on truth, equity and justice, a unity upon which rescuing Nigeria from the far from satisfactory performance of the past seven years will be built.

“It is a mission that must be accomplished. A mission for which you are specially positioned and favoured to play a major role. A mission that must be subscribed to by all lovers of our country.”