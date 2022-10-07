Simon Lalong hails police officer for rejecting $200,000 bribe

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has hailed Plateau State-born police officer, CSP Daniel Itse Amah, who was recently honoured by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) for rejecting $200,000 bribe from robbers.

CSP Amah, who is indigenous to Jos East Local Government Area, joined the Nigerian Police Force as a Cadet Inspector in 2002 and is currently serving as a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bompai Police Station in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

He is said to have rejected the bribe in the course of investigating a robbery matter which was reported to the Police Division in Kano State where he was the DPO.

While congratulating the officer for his honesty and patriotism to reject the temptation to participate in corruption and conceal crime, Governor Lalong said he has made his family, Plateau State and Nigeria proud by his actions.

Lalong, in a statement by his spokesman Dr Makut Simon Macham, said he was not surprised because the action of CSP Amah is in tandem with the Plateau spirit of diligence, honesty, patriotism and hard work.

While urging him to keep the spirit and also continue to mentor others, the governor said by this act, the career of the officer is very bright in his quest to serve the country.

He also urged other officers and Nigerians in all sectors to emulate the exemplary conduct of CSP Amah.