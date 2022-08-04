Simon Lalong meets Benue APC governorship candidate

Plateau Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Simon Bako Lalong has received Benue All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

Alia, who paid a visit on Governor Lalong at the Plateau Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, said he came to appreciate the Governor for his support and encouragement throughout the process of his emergence as the standard bearer for the APC in Benue State.

He said since emerging as the candidate of the APC, he has continued to engage in consultation with relevant stakeholders within and outside the State towards the success of the party during the forthcoming elections.

In a statement by his spokesman, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Lalong said they later held discussions behind closed doors with the Governor.