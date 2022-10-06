South-East APC women rally for Bola Tinubu in Imo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) women in the South-East on Wednesday held a rally in support of the party’s presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima.

The women’s wing of the APC presidential campaign South-East zone gathered in large numbers at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, the Imo State capital to drum up support for their party’s candidate.

Dressed in colourful attire, leaders of the group took turns addressing the crowd and urged them to vote for the party’s candidate.

Chioma Uzodimma, South-East Women’s Coordinator for the APC Presidential Campaign and the wife to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, said Wednesday’s rally is a preamble.

She urged the women to get their permanent voter cards and on “that day, from beginning to the end,” vote APC candidates.

On his part, Governor Uzodimma said the APC is the party to beat in next year’s exercise. He expressed confidence that the duo of Tinubu and Shettima will cruise to victory in 2022.

“APC is one united national political party in Nigeria and we are all committed to APC, and we are all working for APC.

“We believe that what is happening in Lagos should happen in Nigeria. We believe that those who initiated what is happening in Lagos should also initiate what would happen in Nigeria,” he told the women at the Government House.

“We believe that the good work the President has done for the past seven and half years has to be supported and continued. The only way this can happen is if our women will come out en masse; if our youths will come out en masse; if our politicians will come out en masse and support a winning team because you don’t change a winning team.”