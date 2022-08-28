South-East group: Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa surest path to Igbo presidency

The Coalition of South-East Support Groups for the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said he is the only template Ndi-Igbo can use to secure the presidency.

National Coordinator of the body, Chief Ejikeme Odumegwu, said this in Enugu while inaugurating the group.

Odumegwu charged all members of the PDP in the South-East to be united behind Atiku Abubakar in 2023.

He further urged Ndigbo not to throw away their political chances just because of what he described as “the frenzy of the moment,” adding that Atiku is the surest path to Igbo presidency in 2027.

While calling on the group to be focused on the Atiku/Okowa project, he said:”The coalition is to coordinate, sensitize and educate the people of the South-East on the reasons Atiku Abubakar and Okowa are the best choices for the Igbo.

“We, in the PDP, must be united, especially in the South-East to deliver Atiku Abubakar as President because it is the only way Ndigbo secure the presidency. We are not going to engage in the usual jamboree campaign but in grassroots mobilisation.”