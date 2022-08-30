Southwest APC women leaders strategise for Bola Tinubu’s victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders in the six states of the Southwest geo-political zone have thrown their full weight behind the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The women pledged their support for the flag bearer during a maiden meeting with other party leaders in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. They said Tinubu’s emergence as the party’s flag bearer in next year’s presidential election is the best for the party and Nigerians in general.

The Southwest Zonal Women Leader, Yetunde Adesanya said the purpose of the gathering was to brainstorm on how to mobilise women, either professionals or politicians, to secure their confidence and convince them to vote for Asiwaju Tinubu during the election.

Adesanya described Tinubu as a responsible father, reliable and dependable mentor, a worthy leader and a role model. He urged women folks to work effectively and mobilise their children, husbands, parents, family and friends to vote for the APC candidate because he is the one that has the capacity, compared to other candidates on the ballot, to take Nigeria out of its present state economically.

Adesanya said: “Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a worthy leader, a good father to all, a reliable and dependable man and a role model. That is the main reason all of us need to rally our support for him and ensure that he emerges as the president next year.”

Lagos State Women Leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas and her Osun State counterpart, Kudirat Fakokunde added that the women leaders have adopted a door-to-door mobilisation process to strategically canvass for the support of the people and gain their trust for a credible candidate like Bola Tinubu.

Women Leaders in Oyo and Ekiti States, Alhaja Tinuade Adigun and Caroline Egunlosi also enjoined the APC women to be well prepared to work in harmony and love for the candidate. Such efforts, they added, would not only lead to the election of Asiwaju, but other candidates contesting the election on the party’s platform.

Ogun State Women Leader, Alhaja Aminat Adigun and her Ondo State counterpart, Risikat Oladoye pointed out that another strategy to be adopted was to orientate the young and newly qualified voters on the importance of voting for Tinubu as the better choice in order to enjoy dividends of democracy and for a secured future.