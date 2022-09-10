Stakeholders task INEC on improving electoral process to give credibility to process

Stakeholders in Kogi State have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), to continuously improve on the electoral management process to further engender credibility in the electoral process.

This was part of the Communique issued at the end of a 1-day multi-stakeholders dialogue meeting for Kogi West Senatorial district, on prioritizing anti-corruption and accountability issues towards 2023 elections at state level.

The meeting held at Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu local government area was organized by the Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution, (CHRCR).

The communique which was signed by Idris Miliki Abdul, Executive Director of CHRCR, urged political parties, their candidates and supporters to play by the rules and guidelines during the campaigns towards the elections to ensure a safe and credible outcome for the 2023 General elections.

“There is need for Political Parties to put in place deliberate strategies for the inclusion of women in key Elective and appointive positions in the Party activities and programmes.

“There is need for increased levels of awareness creation for women and other stakeholders on inclusive political party participation.”

The meeting also emphasized the need for Political parties to incorporate Anti-Corruption and Accountability in their manifesto, to serve as guide to prospective candidates that will win elections on their behalf, which will in-turned lead to good governance.

They also called on Political parties to make publicly available their party manifestos and constitution to enable the electorates to make informed choices during elections

“Political Parties need to continuously build the capacity and monitor the activities and performances of the candidates and elected representatives”.