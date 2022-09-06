SWAGA: Nigerians will have no choice than to support Bola Tinubu when campaign starts

The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23) has said many Nigerians will join the train of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu when the campaign for the 2023 general elections kick off on September 28.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Otunba Bosun Oladele, SWAGA National Secretary said Tinubu’s track records, academic and professional qualifications, as well as his achievements during his tenure as Lagos state governor, have already marketed him to Nigerians even before the campaign starts.

He said “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a brand that can sell himself. All you need to do is to go online, pick up journals and newspapers, you will see his past achievements and track records. Are you talking about as a person individually, academics, professional background or his exploits as governor for eight years?.

“Even the stint he had in the Senate is remarkable enough to earn a copious mention in the news. So, if we are looking at all these, what more do you need to sell your product as the best presidential material for the country? You will see all these coming to the fore as we begin the campaigns.

“The work is 50 percent done by virtue of track records of the person that we are bringing to Nigerians. Let me say categorically that by the time we bring Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to your doorsteps, you will be left with no choice but to join the moving train.

Also speaking on Tinubu’s chances in the Northern parts of the country, Oladele said “I believe that the North will support a Nigerian that is worthy. Asiwaju Tinubu is that Nigerian that is worthy at this point in time. That is why everywhere he goes, he has been accepted”.

“Show me any other presidential candidate that has more acceptability than Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and I will show you a virgin in a maternity ward.”