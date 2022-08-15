Tanko Beji: PDP formed for every Nigerian

Barr. Tanko Beji, chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, stated that the party was founded on a solid foundation to accommodate everyone without regard for their feelings.

He said this over the weekend while receiving decampees from the All Progressives Congress, APC, including Ado Mohammed, a founding member and former chairman of the Tafa local government area in Niger State.

Mohammed and many of his supporters defected to the PDP at a ceremony held at Sabo Wuse central primary school.

Receiving them, Beji said, “Our party was laid on a solid foundation to accommodate everyone devoid of any sentiment to pilot the country to prosperity in the next dispensation”.

Tanko assured them that PDP as a responsible political party will continue to stick to its policies to give equal rights and treatment to all in order to ensure a brighter future for Nigerians.

Beji appreciated the former chairman who deemed it fit to be part of the success story along with his supporters come 2023.

The deputy governorship candidate of PDP, Samuel Gomna, the host of the occasion expressed joy for the love they have shown to him and the party.

Responding, the former chairman and leader of the decampees, Mohammed, said they have decided to join PDP to ensure equity and justice which accommodates people in one umbrella.