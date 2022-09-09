Tersoo Kula, Head of Communication of the Benue State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, has challenged Governor Samuel Ortom to account for the N5 billion Ecology Funds appropriated to the state in the last seven years.

While the spokesman for the campaign organisation accused Governor Samuel Ortom of salary padding, he alleged that in spite of the inflow of over N28 billion to the state from the federation account in the last two months, nothing was working in Benue.

In a statement signed by Kula and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday, while he joined the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Titus Uba in the matter, he alleged that the state government padded workers’ salaries from N2.7 billion to over N7.8 billion.

Kula vowed that no amount of insults and abuse heaped on Alia would stop the governorship candidate from unearthing what it described as “monumental fraud” by the state government in the last seven years when he assumes the mantle of leadership.

While insisting that nothing would save the PDP from losing the 2023 elections to Alia, Kula stated that its campaigns would be issue-based as it prepares to take on the PDP and all its candidates during the election.

Kula further pointed out that “Considering the enormous resources that accrued to the state during the tenure of the present PDP-led administration, it is not an understatement to declare that Governor Samuel Ortom and Speaker Titus Uba are monumental disasters as far as the development of the state is concerned.

“They (Ortom and Uba) have willfully betrayed the genuine trust Benue people gave them and misguidedly renewed it for another four years.

“However, if the duo and their party think otherwise and feel justified or are satisfied with their performances and accountability, then we are calling them out on the following very critical issues bothering the state.”

He, therefore, asked, “What has happened to the over N5,000,000,000 Ecological funds sent to the state for the past 7 years that erosion and flooding keep ravaging the state, year in, year out?

“Why is nothing moving and nothing has been said by the Government after receiving inflows of over N28,000,000,000 for the months of July and August 2022 from sundry sources including FAAC, World Bank Support Programme (SFTAS), IPPIS Back-Duty-Audit etc?

“Governor Samuel Ortom and his gang led by Speaker Titus Uba should be ready to tell the people of the state why as the Chief Executive of the state, he roguishly padded the wage bill of the state from the N2.7 billion his predecessor Senator Gabriel Torwua Suswam left to a phenomenal N7.8 billion without fresh employments or wage increment.

“The Benue masses are interested to know why Ortom and his gang have mortgage the future of generations yet unborn of the state by through implausible thoughtless and iniquitous borrowings and amplified the debt profile of the state from less than N20 billion to an unprecedented level of over N200 billion without corresponding development.”

Kula insisted that “There is no amount of badmouth, blackmail, invectives and concoctions sponsored against Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormen Alia that will save PDP and their black sheep in Benue government house from the imminent disaster of losing the 2023 general polls in the state, and (stop Alia from) unearthing the monumental fraud they have orchestrated and perpetrated hardheartedly for over seven years.

“The PDP is genuinely worried; the Benue masses is unanimous; the feedback is glaringly appalling; the sponsored concoctions are expected, but must only be seen as the last kicks of a dying horse.

“We shall not be disconcerted in order to be sidetracked from concentrating on taking on the PDP and all her candidates as it should be on issue-based campaigns. The maxim which goes, “to whom much is given, much is expected” must be put to test in these engagements, he observed.