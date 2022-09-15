Timi Frank condemns APC’s ‘plot to rig’ 2023 elections

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Thursday, condemned in strong terms the alleged plot by the party to rig the 2023 general elections.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) had on Wednesday alleged that there exists a sinister plot by the ruling party to use clandestine court action to stop the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine in the forthcoming election.

It also alleged that part of the plot is to illegally remove the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, from office.

Frank, in a statement issued in Abuja, noted that it is becoming clear to all that APC has never won any election in the country and they will not win the 2023 general elections, hence the resort to their usual tactics of rigging.

The Bayelsa-born political activist commended the CUPP for their vigilance in detecting and exposing this massive rigging plot through the importation of over 10 million fake names into the voter register.

He called on the electoral umpire to urgently ensure that all fake names fraudulently imported into the Voter Register are weeded out.

He equally called on the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, not to bow to pressure from “dark forces” out to compromise the results of the forthcoming general elections.

He urged the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police to immediately commence investigative action to unravel the extent of the fraud and bring the perpetrators to immediate justice.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, insisted that Nigerians need to be more vigilant than never before in ensuring that their votes count in the next election.

He enjoined the international community to continually help to ensure that democracy in Nigeria thrives and the votes of the people count irrespective of plots by the ruling party to once again foist itself on the people through the backdoor.

“All critical stakeholders key to conduct of credible elections like the INEC, security agencies, judiciary and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) must rise up to defend this country and its system of political power like we recently witnessed in Kenya.

“Nigerians cannot afford another dummy and clueless administration in 2023. The votes of the people must count. The voter register must be thoroughly cleansed. The hatchet jobbers and their sponsors must be exposed and prosecuted by the relevant security agencies and institutions,” he declared.